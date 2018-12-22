GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-4) vs. Arkansas State (5-6)

The Syracuse Orange (7-4) return after falling to Buffalo earlier in the week to take on an under .500 foe in Arkansas State. It’s the first meeting between the two programs and Syracuse is a big favorite at home against the Red Wolves who have yet to win on the road this season.

The Orange will have to slow Arkansas State senior guard Ty Cockfield who shoots over 15 times per game and connects on 44 percent of his threes. He’s averaging over two triples per contest for the Red Wolves, so Syracuse will have to locate him within the zone at all times and be there defensively on the catch from the perimeter.

