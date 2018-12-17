Could Syracuse see Trishton Jackson and Abdul Adams in the Camping World Bowl?

The Syracuse Orange have utilized a ton of different offensive weapons during a record-setting 2018 football season. And they’ll apparently have a couple more available to suit up in the Camping World Bowl vs. West Virginia.

On Friday, it was revealed that transfers Trishton Jackson, Abdul Adams and Zack Lesko were all available for the bowl game after spending two semesters on campus. Lesko walked on after returning to Syracuse from Chattanooga. Jackson and Adams, however, are both former four-star recruits — from Michigan State and Oklahoma, respectively.

When he last played for the Spartans in 2017, Jackson had 12 catches for 143 yards. Adams rushed 59 times for 542 yards and a touchdown, and caught five passes for 80 yards and another TD during his sophomore year at OU. Both are expected to contend for starting roles next year. But would they be able to do so in the Camping World Bowl?

I wouldn’t expect it, to be honest. Given the long list of playmakers we’ve seen step up all year, the bowl game is a reward of sorts for those guys who were instrumental in Syracuse’s breakout season. Plus, no matter how familiar you may be with the playbook and formations in practice, it’s an entirely different situation to be taking snaps in game.

Still, having those practices and reps alone provides some value for next year, and the ability to utilize those players if needed against West Virginia is certainly a benefit, too. In some world where we jump out to a big lead against the ‘Eers, one could imagine Tommy DeVito taking the field with Jackson and Adams in a preview of next year’s offense. If not, we’ll be seeing that group in action soon enough come the Orange’s spring game in a few months.