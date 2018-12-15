GameThread: Syracuse Orange (7-2) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (7-3)

After a week off, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team puts its No. 25 ranking on the line against Conference USA’s Old Dominion Monarchs today at noon ET from the Carrier Dome.

Since a rough 2-2 start, SU’s won five straight contests. Meanwhile, ODU brings its own five-game winning streak to Central New York, including a win over Virginia Commonwealth. The Monarchs are a reasonably good shooting team but play at a fairly slow pace comparable to Syracuse’s. So if you were hoping for a barnburner... sorry, this is not your game.

Before things get started, some last-minute reading for you:

Leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below, and G’ORANGE!