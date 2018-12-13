Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: State of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown rivalry

With Old Dominion up next on the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball schedule, we did end up spending a little more time looking back on Saturday’s win against Georgetown — plus the rivalry going forward. Of course, thank you, as always to our producer Louis for making this listenable.

Some of the larger topics this week:

Here’s how and why we should scrap the ACC’s terrible divisions

Syracuse scheduling and how the Orange can keep playing the Hoyas (or not)

Kansas State’s coaching hire, and we guess Brent Venables is never leaving Clemson

Do we want Buffalo as a basketball rival? (Dan says no)

What Will Grier’s absence does to the West Virginia offense

Talking ourselves into Rutgers going 6-6 next year so they keep Chris Ash

Want more beer? Follow John and Dan on Untappd!

Plan accordingly: This podcast runs just over an hour, with basketball at the front-end and football in the second half, for a change. Also, DONATE TO #CUSETIXFORKIDS.

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes: