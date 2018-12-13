Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: State of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown rivalry

With Old Dominion up next on the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball schedule, we did end up spending a little more time looking back on Saturday’s win against Georgetown — plus the rivalry going forward. Of course, thank you, as always to our producer Louis for making this listenable.
Some of the larger topics this week:
- Here’s how and why we should scrap the ACC’s terrible divisions
- Syracuse scheduling and how the Orange can keep playing the Hoyas (or not)
- Kansas State’s coaching hire, and we guess Brent Venables is never leaving Clemson
- Do we want Buffalo as a basketball rival? (Dan says no)
- What Will Grier’s absence does to the West Virginia offense
- Talking ourselves into Rutgers going 6-6 next year so they keep Chris Ash
Plan accordingly: This podcast runs just over an hour, with basketball at the front-end and football in the second half, for a change. Also, DONATE TO #CUSETIXFORKIDS.
