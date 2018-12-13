 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: State of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown rivalry

Plus a collection of other Orange topics you’ll likely care about.

By John Cassillo and Dan Lyons

With Old Dominion up next on the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball schedule, we did end up spending a little more time looking back on Saturday’s win against Georgetown — plus the rivalry going forward. Of course, thank you, as always to our producer Louis for making this listenable.

Some of the larger topics this week:

  • Here’s how and why we should scrap the ACC’s terrible divisions
  • Syracuse scheduling and how the Orange can keep playing the Hoyas (or not)
  • Kansas State’s coaching hire, and we guess Brent Venables is never leaving Clemson
  • Do we want Buffalo as a basketball rival? (Dan says no)
  • What Will Grier’s absence does to the West Virginia offense
  • Talking ourselves into Rutgers going 6-6 next year so they keep Chris Ash
Plan accordingly: This podcast runs just over an hour, with basketball at the front-end and football in the second half, for a change. Also, DONATE TO #CUSETIXFORKIDS.

