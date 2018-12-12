When the Syracuse Orange beat the Georgetown Hoyas 72-71 on Saturday, the primary focus was on the win. But shortly thereafter, the attention shifted to what happens next in this old Big East rivalry.

The most recent contest was the last in a four-game series between the schools. Both Jim Boeheim and Patrick Ewing seemed open to there being more added for future years. However, the challenges of the ACC’s looming 20-game schedule do make it tougher, as Boeheim acknowledged. Others seem to see the writing on the wall, too, around this thing — birthed at Manley Field House nearly four decades ago — eventually coming to an end.

The Athletic’s Eamonn Brennan was among those taking stock of the health of the rivalry at current, and the uncertain future it’s looking out at. Adding another two league games to get to 20 adds an extra road contest for Syracuse every year. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge brings a road game every other season. There are near-annual games against Cornell and Colgate. Any early-season tournament brings two or three neutral site games, and maybe another couple Dome games that we have no say in.

You see how quickly the total gets up to something like 27 games without the Orange having much input. When you add the fact that this game probably does more for the Hoyas (at least right now) than Syracuse, it’s easy to see a bleak future ahead for scheduling this contest annually.

I’ve been a skeptic of the value of this rivalry since we left the Big East, but I would like to keep it for as long as we can just the same. That final caveat, however, is the trouble. No matter how many scheduling contracts are signed, it’ll always feel like the end is right around the corner.

That, plus the rest of your Syracuse-related links below.

How much longer will the Georgetown-Syracuse rivalry survive? (The Athletic)

“That league’s over,” Boeheim said. “We’re done with that league. We’re in our own league. We have to be concerned with what’s best for Syracuse. … We can play great games with anybody. It doesn’t matter who we play. If we play Georgetown or Connecticut or Villanova, they’re going to be great games.”

Andre Szmyt is Syracuse football’s ninth unanimous All-American (Syracuse.com)

Szmyt and the entire field-goal operation, from the protection, to long snappers Matt Keller and Aaron Bolinsky, down to holder Nolan Cooney, were a crucial widget in Syracuse football’s stunning turnaround. Szmyt leads the country in field goals made (28), field goals attempted (32), field goals per game (2.33), and points per game (11.8).

Difficult nonconference schedule aims to reward Syracuse later in the season (Daily Orange)

In the five years since, the Orange have never missed the NCAA tournament, in part due to their tougher opponents before conference play. Hillsman’s new ideology has further developed this season for No. 15 Syracuse (8-2), which played four top-20 programs in its first eight games of the season. With Syracuse’s most ranked nonconference opponents in program history, its head coach wants to ensure that SU gets to host the first two games of the NCAA tournament.

A close friend’s death motivates Jalen Carey (Daily Orange)

Carey broke down in tears on the bus. Since that day, his life has carried extra meaning. He lost one of his closest friends, but he didn’t lose focus. He reconfigured the energy associated with her loss and ascended into a better version of himself. In the locker room before every game, he prays for Charli.

Relive the 15 best games of the 2018 season (ESPN)

12. Clemson 27, Syracuse 23, Week 5: Syracuse, which beat Clemson a year earlier, came to Death Valley with something to prove. And in the first half of action, Lawrence was forced from the game with concussion symptoms, leaving freshman Chase Brice, the fourth-string QB on the spring depth chart, to overcome a 16-7 Orange lead.

ACC 2018 Season Awards and All-Conference Team (Athlon Sports)

Careers of Camping World coaches have special tie (‘EerSports)

Amid losing streak, Syracuse emphasizes ‘core values’ (Daily Orange)

‘We don’t need to wait another six years’: College football leaders ready to discuss eight-team Playoff (The Athletic)

S&P+ spread picks for every 2018-19 bowl game (SB Nation)