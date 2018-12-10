Syracuse men’s basketball ranked 25th in recent AP Poll

After sitting outside the top 25 the last three weeks, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team made its triumphant return back into the AP Top 25. The poll has them ranked 25th, with 118 points, a solid three points more than Nebraska, who sit right below the Orange.

Syracuse is one of six ACC teams in this week’s top 25, as the Duke Blue Devils (2), Virginia Cavaliers (6), Florida State Seminoles (10), North Carolina Tar Heels (12), and the Virginia Tech Hokies (13) join them.

Syracuse wouldn’t have been back in the rankings if Tyus Battle didn’t put together some memorable heroics against the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. Syracuse now sits at 7-2, and have the Old Dominion Monarchs coming to the Carrier Dome on Saturday. While that game may not get the tabloids excited, the Orange follow that game with a matchup with the now No. 14-ranked Buffalo Bulls.

With ACC play quickly approaching, the Orange need to continue what’s worked during this five-game winning streak if they want to head into the toughest part of their schedule still ranked—especially with five other ACC teams currently in the top 25.

It may be a step below their highest ranking of the season (15th in week 2), but the Orange are now back in the top 25, and they will look to stay in it for the remainder of the season.