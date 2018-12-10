Taco Time: Tyus Battle gets Syracuse basketball fans free tacos after Georgetown win

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 72-71 victory over old Big East rival Georgetown on Saturday after a Tyus Battle game-winning jumper. Perhaps lost amidst the shuffle was the fact that Battle granted Syracuse Taco Time just before his winning bucket to lift the Orange to 70 points on a three with 1:32 to play.
Of course, the 70-point threshold is significant for fans who attended the game as folks with a ticket stub can exchange it for a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations in the Syracuse area. The win over Georgetown moves Syracuse to 7-2 on the season and kept the Orange’s undefeated record at home alive. The Orange also moved to 6-2 against the taco spread.
Here comes that man!@tyusbattle1 pic.twitter.com/siLR9rgHgG— Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 8, 2018
Battle has rang the bell three times on the season now, solidifying his spot atop the throne for leading Syracuse basketball bell-ringer on the 2018-19 season. See TNIAAM taco tracker stats below.
Syracuse 2018-19 Taco Time Record (ATTS): 6-2
- October 25, St. Rose - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle
- October 31, Le Moyne - Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim
- November 6, Eastern Washington - N/A
- November 10, Morehead State - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle
- November 21, Colgate - Bell-ringer: Elijah Hughes
- December 1, Cornell - N/A
- December 4, Northeastern - Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim
- December 8, Georgetown - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle
Leading Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle (3)
If anyone has actually redeemed a Taco Bell taco this season feel free to share your story in the comment section below or on twitter at @NunesMagician or @JamesSzuba.
