Taco Time: Tyus Battle gets Syracuse basketball fans free tacos after Georgetown win

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 72-71 victory over old Big East rival Georgetown on Saturday after a Tyus Battle game-winning jumper. Perhaps lost amidst the shuffle was the fact that Battle granted Syracuse Taco Time just before his winning bucket to lift the Orange to 70 points on a three with 1:32 to play.

Of course, the 70-point threshold is significant for fans who attended the game as folks with a ticket stub can exchange it for a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations in the Syracuse area. The win over Georgetown moves Syracuse to 7-2 on the season and kept the Orange’s undefeated record at home alive. The Orange also moved to 6-2 against the taco spread.

Battle has rang the bell three times on the season now, solidifying his spot atop the throne for leading Syracuse basketball bell-ringer on the 2018-19 season. See TNIAAM taco tracker stats below.

Syracuse 2018-19 Taco Time Record (ATTS): 6-2

October 25, St. Rose - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

- Bell-ringer: October 31, Le Moyne - Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim

Bell-ringer: November 6, Eastern Washington - N/A

N/A November 10, Morehead State - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

Bell-ringer: November 21, Colgate - Bell-ringer: Elijah Hughes

Bell-ringer: December 1, Cornell - N/A

N/A December 4, Northeastern - Bell-ringer: Buddy Boeheim

Bell-ringer: December 8, Georgetown - Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle

Leading Bell-ringer: Tyus Battle (3)

If anyone has actually redeemed a Taco Bell taco this season feel free to share your story in the comment section below or on twitter at @NunesMagician or @JamesSzuba.