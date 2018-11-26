Eric Dungey’s far from a conventional quarterback, so the questions around whether or not he has a chance to make it to the NFL have been a small part of the larger conversation around the player. Yet, the Syracuse Orange senior’s current coach, Dino Babers, seems to think he has a shot.

Babers mentioned as much when talking after SU’s win on Saturday — Dungey’s final regular season start for the Orange. Syracuse.com’s Stephen Bailey talked about what makes the claim more valid now than it was at the start of the year: Namely, the increased accuracy (over 62.3 percent from the NC State game onward) and how his passing has opened up the run game even more.

Dungey hasn’t completely shed his “injury-prone” label this year(he did miss nearly all of the Notre Dame loss just last week), but starting all 12 games is a step in the right direction for scouts. Assuming the running QB we’ve seen picking smarter spots this year is the one that tries out for NFL teams, that should also increase his odds of getting drafted — or at least a look as a free agent.

“The conversations that I had with him today were not like I was having conversations with a senior,” Babers said. “It was like I was having conversations with a graduate assistant. It was like I was having conversations with a young position coach who has an exciting future in front of him, but he’s not long in the tooth, he doesn’t have a lot of experience.”

Dungey is a dynamic leader, and finally was (relatively) healthy at the end of the year. He’s a major reason the Orange has a chance for a 10-win season. Cam Serigne, where have you gone? Tight end was a black hole for this league, but Sweeney was the best. Harmon and Dortch were, by far, the most explosive and reliable receivers in the league.

Even after losing its three starting linebackers from the previous year, including defensive leaders, Syracuse showed major improvement that made them one of the more efficient defenses in college football. According to ESPN’s team efficiency metric, Syracuse had the 23rd best defense in the country, good for third in the ACC behind only Clemson and Miami. For comparisons sake, the Syracuse offense finished 46th in offensive efficiency.

“I thrived in that environment,” Coughlin said last month. “Syracuse was the only college I wanted to go to. My greatest sense of pride associated with having played and contributing to my university comes from all of the great players we had, guys I had the chance to develop.”

“Yeah, I mean, we talk a lot,” he said. “I encourage them once in a while. I’ve texted Buddy just trying to keep him encouraged through these first couple games. I try not to put too much pressure on him. But yeah, it’s just cool that we all share the same experiences and we all really relate to each other.” Because of that special family bond, this week’s showdown between Cornell and Syracuse is must-see TV.

