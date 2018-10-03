Week 6 ACC predictions



Friday:

7:00 PM: Georgia Tech at Louisville (Georgia Tech -3.5) - There are tickets available for this game as low as 7 dollars. That should tell you all you need to know about this matchup. Another thing that should be fairly obvious to this point is that weekday night games tend to favor the home team (Hi Clemson vs Syracuse and Cal vs Washington State) Puma Pass should be able to get a victory in this one if they can score some points. Georgia Tech is currently a 3.5 point favorite, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it go the other way. Thankfully I'm not betting money on this game, or most of the games in this conference to be honest with you. If I were to bet give me Louisville to cover the spread and win the game outright. Prediction: Louisville 24 Georgia Tech 17

Saturday

12:20 PM: Syracuse at Pittsburgh ( Pittsburgh +6.5) - I will be in attendance for this game with my father. This should be a great time considering the fact that Pitt is playing the worst football in the conference as of right now and it isn't close except for maybe with UNC. Considering how bad this conference is, that's pretty sad. Give me Syracuse and lay down the 6.5. Prediction - Syracuse 34 Pitt 17

12:30 PM: Boston College at #23 NC State (NC State -4.5) - This will be the best team NC State has played so far and I would definitely give the edge to the Wolfpack in this one. Ryan Finley is one of the better passers in the nation and is still working with some solid wide receivers. BC's secondary is also atrocious. While I believe AJ Dillon will definitely get his yards against a weaker NC State front 7, I think that NC State being at home and Boston College struggling to defend the pass gives them a clear advantage to win by at least a TD. Give me NC State and lay down the 4.5. Prediction: NC State 31 Boston College 24

3:30 PM: #4 Clemson at Wake Forest (Wake Forest -17.5) - This is quite a big line to put out there considering the Tigers are starting a freshman quarterback and are on the road playing a pretty potent offense in Wake Forest. Clemson by every account other than the scoreboard should have lost to Syracuse at home. Sam Hartman and Greg Dortch are as lethal a combo as their is in the ACC currently and they get to host a Clemson team that's still trying to figure themselves out on offense. I think Clemson wins this game, but I don't think they'll cover the spread. The Wake Forest defense is definitely less than satisfactory, so I expect a higher scoring game. Give me Wake Forest to cover the 17.5 on their home field. Prediction: Clemson 35 Wake Forest 24

3:30 PM: Florida State at #17 Miami (Miami -12.5) - These rivalry games can be tricky. Here you have a bad Florida State team going on the road to play a Miami team that's currently won 4 games in a row while scoring at least 31 points in each of those 4 wins. As much as this screams blowout this isn't always the case. As bad as Florida State was last year and as good as Miami was last year, the canes were lucky to come out of Tallahassee with a 24-20 victory off of a last second touchdown reception by Darrell Langham. I think Miami wins more comfortably this season compared to last season considering they are at home with a much better QB starting than the year before and against a worse Florida State team than a year ago. But I don't think they win by enough to cover the spread. Give me Florida State to cover the 12.5. Prediction: Miami 28 Florida State 20

8:00 PM: #6 Notre Dame at #24 Virginia Tech (Virginia Tech +6) - This is a very interesting matchup. Virginia Tech looked much improved from the nightmare loss to Old Dominion when they went on the road against a ranked Duke team and won 31-14. Ryan Willis appears to have brought a spark to this offense that perhaps Josh Jackson didn't bring throwing for 332 yards. Notre Dame on the other hand comes roaring into Virginia Tech fresh off of a 38-17 win over a good Stanford team. Ian Book looks to be a clear upgrade over Brandon Wimbush especially in the passing game. Notre Dame looks like an all around well rounded team and their defense also looks extremely solid. Ryan Willis faces the best defense today than he might all year. Elite teams also don't lose to Old Dominion in any circumstance at all. Like ever. All these things considered give me Notre Dame and lay down the 6 points. Prediction: Notre Dame 31 Virginia Tech 20