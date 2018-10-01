So we can probably eliminate the College Football Playoff from this list, eh? Damnit. The Syracuse Orange did all they could to defeat Clemson, but fell just short. But not to worry! There are plenty of opportunities to complete the Main Story mode of The Quest for Gasparilla this month as ‘Cuse gets Pitt, UNC and NC State, the latter two at home in Dome! This scheduling and the Orange’s moxie has impressed the prognosticators. How much so? Let’s take a look!

ESPN’s Mitch Sherman: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs Maryland Terrapins, New York City, NY

CBS Sports: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs Maryland Terrapins, New York City, NY

SB Nation: New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, New York City, NY

Mitch Sherman jumps off the fun train and opts for the boring and predictable Pinstripe Bowl vs Maryland. Right now, everyone seems set on Minnesota or Maryland representing the B1G there, but I’m not so sure about the ‘Terps.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl vs Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nashville, TN

The Music City Bowl popped onto our radars last week, and even though John doesn’t love the city (I very much do), he’s got a baby so I’ll gladly rep the TNIAAM brigade in SEC land. Mississippi State would not be my ideal matchup, but it’s a classic weird bowl pairing. (Ed note: This game would pair nicely with the Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers game in Nashville that week)

247 Sports: Sun Bowl vs Colorado Buffaloes, El Paso, TX

College Football News: Sun Bowl vs Arizona State Sun Devils, El Paso, TX

Glad some more outlets got the weird note. The Sun Bowl could be really fun, as for whatever reason most of the older college football fans I know seem to know about this mid-level bowl. Arizona State would be fascinating for a juxtaposition of coaches attempting to revive programs, while Colorado would be a straight track meet.